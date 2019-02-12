« humanlighthouse: sartorialadventure: Fashions by JJ Valaya I…
awed-frog: when you’re trying to write and your last two…

awed-frog:

when you’re trying to write and your last two functioning brain cells start yelling at each other

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182771351215.

