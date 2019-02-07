bellemeblake:

onewordtest: fandom is so weird you never know how old anyone is but you just kinda assume most of them are around your age until proven otherwise and then one day someone is talking about their 9 year old kid on your dash and another person is saying they just finished 10th grade. wild. reblog and tag with your age, so your mutuals know

