« fohk: Soo Sunny Park: unwoven light chain link fence…
lies: shipwreckedcomedy: Tomorrow, we sit down for our weirdest… »

bellemeblake: onewordtest: fandom is so weird you never know how old anyone is but you just kinda…

bellemeblake:

onewordtest:

fandom is so weird you never know how old anyone is but you just kinda assume most of them are around your age until proven otherwise and then one day someone is talking about their 9 year old kid on your dash and another person is saying they just finished 10th grade. wild.  

reblog and tag with your age, so your mutuals know

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182639528921.

Tags: 56, but i think most of my mutuals knew that already, how do you do fellow kids?.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 1:14 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.