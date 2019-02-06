spceco:Song Premiere: “The Heart and Soul” by SPC ECO “This album means everything to us. A…

spceco:

“This album means everything to us. A collection of songs that simply happened to us over a period of the 9 months or so it took to record, during which time there have been numerous uncomfortable, unsettling and challenging changes all around us, not just to our personal real life situations as to where we live, but also to the catastrophe of various unaccountable, blatantly corrupt governing bodies that perch menacingly over us all like death itself,” says Dean Garcia.

