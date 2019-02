Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)

Carpinteria State Beach, 2019-02-05

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182586042911.

Tags: birds, just saying, say's phoebe, saph, saph for sapi, they're not going to be around for ever, at least down our way they leave the coastal areas, around mid-march, though you can still find a few of them breeding a little ways inland, but they become harder to find then.