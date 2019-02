Landscape, 1973, 37×44cm



REALMS OF DAO POETRY, 1983 ink and colour on paper, hanging scroll 66 by 66cm; 26 by 26 in



TIME, 1986 ink and colour on paper 77.5 by 66 cm., 30 1/2 by 26 in



DAYBREAK, 1980 ink and colour on paper 64.3 by 66.3 cm; 25⅜ by 26⅛ in

He Huaishuo(何怀硕 Chinese, b.1941) here and here more

