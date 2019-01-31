« all-the-kili-feels: stoneofthehapless: Tolkien reads his poem,…

saywhat-politics: Poster outside in Texas

saywhat-politics:

Poster outside in Texas

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182466544721.

Tags: politics.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at 9:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.