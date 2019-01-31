all-the-kili-feels: stoneofthehapless: Tolkien reads his poem,…

stoneofthehapless:

Tolkien reads his poem, “Namárië”.

Ai! laurië lantar lassi súrinen,

yéni únótimë ve rámar aldaron!

Yéni ve lintë yuldar avánier

mi oromardi lissë-miruvóreva

Andúnë pella, Vardo tellumar

nu luini yassen tintilar i eleni

ómaryo airetári-lírinen. Sí man i yulma nin enquantuva? An sí Tintallë Varda Oiolossëo

ve fanyar máryat Elentári ortanë

ar ilyë tier undulávë lumbulë;

ar sindanóriello caita mornië

i falmalinnar imbë met,

ar hísië untúpa Calaciryo míri oialë.

Sí vanwa ná, Rómello vanwa, Valimar! Namárië! Nai hiruvalyë Valimar.

Nai elyë hiruva. Namárië!

Ah! like gold fall the leaves in the wind,

long years numberless as the wings of trees!

The long years have passed like swift draughts

of the sweet mead in lofty halls

beyond the West, beneath the blue vaults of Varda

wherein the stars tremble

in the song of her voice, holy and queenly.

Who now shall refill the cup for me?

For now the Kindler, Varda, the Queen of the Stars,

from Mount Everwhite has uplifted her hands like clouds,

and all paths are drowned deep in shadow;

and out of a grey country darkness lies

on the foaming waves between us,

and mist covers the jewels of Calacirya for ever.

Now lost, lost to those from the East is Valimar!

Farewell! Maybe thou shalt find Valimar.

Maybe even thou shalt find it. Farewell!