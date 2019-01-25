tomolland:You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire…
You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182303198412.
You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182303198412.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 25th, 2019 at 1:00 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.