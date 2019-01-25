« afineandprivateplace: Credit to the photographer, David Burdeny,…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182314839481.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, arroyo burro trail, shelf fungus.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 25th, 2019 at 11:40 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.