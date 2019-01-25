shipwreckedcomedy:

The Ladies of Shipwrecked Present: Grimm Fairy Tales We were so excited to start 2019 off with a new vintage-inspired photoshoot, this time portraying our favorite Grimm Fairy Tales! We had a great time putting a vintage spin (in Sinéad’s case, VERY vintage) on Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, and Cinderella. Thanks to our friend Eric Carroll for shooting! Sinéad’s dress and most of MK’s outfit are from Playclothes in Burbank.

Tags: something about sarah's expression, says to me, she's red *after* she gets cut out of the wolf, and spins on jack and brandishes her knife, and has that look in her eye when he asks about it, isn't it nice to know a lot?, and a little bit... not.