Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa)Goleta Beach County Park,…
Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa)
Goleta Beach County Park, 2018-11-19
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182297349360.
Tags: birds, mago, marbled godwit.
