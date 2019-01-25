i-find-the-beauty-in-chaos: osointricate: How about we vote in a law that puts a cap on how long a…

osointricate:

How about we vote in a law that puts a cap on how long a government shut down can happen… say 20 days… before the president has to agree to a budget solution or else the 21st day congress begins the process of impreachment because civilian jobs and salaries and livelihoods are not a bargaining tool for the president to abuse is order to get their way

If you aren’t serving the people then you aren’t doing the job of the presidency and you need to be replaced