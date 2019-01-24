yumeshunketsu: nintendontdodrugs: livejustlikeagypsy09: princeo…

yumeshunketsu:

nintendontdodrugs: livejustlikeagypsy09: princeofbellehair: bagginswatson: darnni: brianadeshe: christel-thoughts: lanagrants: “Your circle…it’s flawless. Do it again.” what kind of sorcery…. beauty IMPOSSIBLE STOP IT In every generation, there is a chosen one… MY MIDDLE SCHOOL SCIENCE TEACHER WAS SO GOOD AT DOING THIS SHE WENT TO A COMPETITION FOR IT. THERE ARE PERFECT CIRCLE DRAWER COMPETITIONS. SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR SHOW ME YOUR WAYS “no i dont want your fucking autograph do the circle thing” Even more, look at the first one compared to the second one. In the second one, she can just keep her arm moving in a circular motion and draw one that way. Still very hard but the arm motion would help out a lot. But in that first one…Jesus, she’s kneeling down and twisting her body and wrist and standing up and still drawing it flawlessly!

this reblog from the lies tumblr ca. 2014 brought to you courtesy of procrastination and my broken theme that had me looking at random old pages

and i still boggle at this

