lazyjacks:Launching of America’s Cup Defender Ranger at Bath…
Launching of America’s Cup Defender Ranger at Bath Iron Works, Bath, 1937
Maine Maritime Museum
Maine Memory Network, Item 8815
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182283908723.
