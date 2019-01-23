« The Tumblr “Community Guidelines” algorithm is ridic.

the-eldest-woman-on:Föehn Sunset Taken by Paolo Bardelli on…

the-eldest-woman-on:

Föehn Sunset
Taken by Paolo Bardelli on October 29, 2017 @ Sumirago (Varese), Italy

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182251789820.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at 1:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.