« andantegrazioso:A bed of hydrangeas | Светлана Беляева
I think probably? There’s a “dull” form of the Western female that looks fairly close to the… »

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182205584186.

Tags: birds, mobl.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, January 21st, 2019 at 6:15 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.