« violentwavesofemotion: Mary Oliver reciting her poem “Wild…
atraversso: 500,000 Suns by Paul Blake »

mostlythemarsh: Compelled

mostlythemarsh:

Compelled

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182112779382.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 18th, 2019 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.