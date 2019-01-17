« speakingofnature:A dry October breeze scatters the feathery…
nprbooks: Image courtesy of Penguin PressBeloved poet Mary… »

mostlythemarsh: Cattails

mostlythemarsh:

Cattails

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182099233029.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 6:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.