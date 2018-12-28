shipwreckedcomedy:

Some behind the scenes photos taken on the set of A Cryptmas Carol by our on set photographer, Mike Taing. A Cryptmas Carol now playing at Shipwrecked Comedy!

i got my tube of posters and stuff, for being a backer of this, it was awesome, i dont have any of the things ive received from them, on my wall, theyre all in mailer tubes, in my closet, when they come i take them out, and look at each one, and smile, then i carefully put them back in their tube, and add them to my hoard, i am a shipwrecked comedy backer swag dragon, in future years, as i grow in girth and majesty, i shall gather them in a pile, and sleep on them, and as i sleep, i will be smiling.