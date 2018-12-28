« willgswann: Endless layers
glowworm6: “I am a leaf on the wind… Watch how I soar” American…

glowworm6:

I am a leaf on the wind… Watch how I soar”

American Kestrel,  McNary 22 Sept 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181490066141.

