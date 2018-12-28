glowworm6: “I am a leaf on the wind… Watch how I soar” American…
“I am a leaf on the wind… Watch how I soar”
American Kestrel, McNary 22 Sept 2018
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181490066141.
“I am a leaf on the wind… Watch how I soar”
American Kestrel, McNary 22 Sept 2018
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181490066141.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 8:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.