« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

willgswann: Endless layers

willgswann:

Endless layers

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181474181833.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 6:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.