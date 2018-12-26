« Photo
chandelyer:Hussein Bazaza s/s 2019 rtw »

The paper was late last Thursday, but it was okay.

The paper was late last Thursday, but it was okay.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181439507711.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, December 26th, 2018 at 2:36 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.