« Sophie Ciszek and Her Exhausting Job on the BowMy unproblematic fave. 🙂👍
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

michaelnordeman: Eurasian nuthatch/nötväcka.

michaelnordeman:

Eurasian nuthatch/nötväcka.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181409109537.

Tags: birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 25th, 2018 at 1:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.