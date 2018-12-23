pariztexas: The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to…
The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.
Moulin Rouge! (2001) dir. Baz Luhrmann
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181355590242.
The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.
Moulin Rouge! (2001) dir. Baz Luhrmann
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181355590242.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 1:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.