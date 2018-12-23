« Turkey Vuture (Cathartes aura)Gobernador Canyon Road, 2018-10-26
Between work and holiday commitments I’ve got three more decent opportunities to add to my county… »

julianajohnsonphoto: Moonrise, Part I Joshua Tree National…

julianajohnsonphoto:

Moonrise, Part I

Joshua Tree National Park, California

March 2017

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181348919636.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 8:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.