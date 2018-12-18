« spinningblueball: NGC 3808A (right) & NGC 3808B (left)
nanonaturalist: This handsome man stole my heart! Tarantula…

nanonaturalist:

This handsome man stole my heart! 

Tarantula Hawk wasp, seen at Lake Travis outside Austin, TX

August 4 / Posted October 2, 2018

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, or hopefully be stung by, check out the schmidt pain index on these badass ladies, per schmidt:, blinding, fierce, shockingly electric, but since they’re also described as docile and easygoing, hopefully it will never come up, rory was messing with one on a walk one day, and i was just like, um no pup, very much no.

