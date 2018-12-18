nanonaturalist: This handsome man stole my heart! Tarantula…
This handsome man stole my heart!
Tarantula Hawk wasp, seen at Lake Travis outside Austin, TX
August 4 / Posted October 2, 2018
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181227696067.
Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, or hopefully be stung by, check out the schmidt pain index on these badass ladies, per schmidt:, blinding, fierce, shockingly electric, but since they’re also described as docile and easygoing, hopefully it will never come up, rory was messing with one on a walk one day, and i was just like, um no pup, very much no.