« nanonaturalist: This handsome man stole my heart! Tarantula…

fravery: Fiori di maggio di Gordon Louis Mortensen

fravery:

Fiori di maggio di Gordon Louis Mortensen

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181233752867.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 6:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.