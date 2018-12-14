This is an odd duck of a question. Has there ever been a costume used for one movie and then used for another movie but somehow had the same actor from the previous use?

Not an odd question at all. It does happen. I am sure there are many instances, but two come immediately to mind. The first is Jenna Coleman in Death Comes to Pemberley in 2013. She wore the same riding costume again in 2016 in Victoria. You can see the original entry here.

The second one that I know of is Kate Winslet in the 1996 Hamlet, wearing the same robe again in Finding Neverland in 2004. You can see the original entry here.

