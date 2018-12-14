« burningmine: Heliotrope Ridge, July 2018

catonhottinroof: Thomas Alexander Harrison (1853-1930) Marine…

catonhottinroof:

Thomas Alexander Harrison (1853-1930) 

Marine at night, vers 1895

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181124308564.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 14th, 2018 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.