artist-homer: Sailing off Gloucester, Winslow Homer Medium:…
Sailing off Gloucester, Winslow Homer
Medium: watercolor,paper
https://www.wikiart.org/en/winslow-homer/sailing-off-gloucester
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181080289322.
Sailing off Gloucester, Winslow Homer
Medium: watercolor,paper
https://www.wikiart.org/en/winslow-homer/sailing-off-gloucester
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181080289322.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 13th, 2018 at 8:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.