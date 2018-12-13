« puresummermagic:Elizabeth & Darcy + touch
itselizabethbennet: I wish a woman could have action in her… »

artist-homer: Sailing off Gloucester, Winslow Homer Medium:…

artist-homer:

Sailing off Gloucester, Winslow Homer

Medium: watercolor,paper

https://www.wikiart.org/en/winslow-homer/sailing-off-gloucester

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/181080289322.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 13th, 2018 at 8:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.