« catonhottinroof: Jules Coignet (1798-1860)Oak with dolmen in…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180963073511.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, romero saddle.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at 1:15 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.