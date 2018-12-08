ostdrossel:

Again, no booth pics, but something amazing happened this morning – I had a Summer Tanager in my yard! When I first saw him, I thought it was a weird female Cardinal or maybe a female Orchard Oriole (because I have never seen one before), but something did not add up. From what I am reading, their range normally does not even reach as far as Michigan, so this was such a cool surprise! What a spring this is!

#326

Right where it was supposed to be, eating persimmons at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180932087196.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, suta.