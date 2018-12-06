things lumberjack and I disagree on

womenwearingwolves:

are these dealbreakers? you tell me

whether or not tarot cards predict the future

whether or not you can be a psychic

the power of gossip

how often is normal to text (him: only when you have an urgent simple question, me: unlimited, just for chatting, general nerves, cute thoughts)

the importance of cats (!)

Oh also he asked me recently if I “un-dyed” my hair which made me very skeptical he’s ever spent time with any human woman.

It’s a little bit like meeting that cool sprite person in Fern Gully and having to explain literally the entire commercial world to them while simultaneously insisting that world has a right to exist when you know it doesn’t and our souls are in the forest.