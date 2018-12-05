« dennybitte: dense autumn fog by Denny Bitte

stranger-nature: A Lincoln’s sparrow perched on a fence next to a song sparrow. You can really see…

stranger-nature:

A Lincoln’s sparrow perched on a fence next to a song sparrow. You can really see the contrast between the two species here!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180845211604.

Tags: birds, this, this right here, sosp, lisp, encapsulates everything about my last year, of obsessive birding, b/c there was a time i can remember, not that long ago, when i thought of these two birds, as hard to distinguish, and now it’s just, lol no.

