stranger-nature: A Lincoln’s sparrow perched on a fence next to a song sparrow. You can really see…

A Lincoln’s sparrow perched on a fence next to a song sparrow. You can really see the contrast between the two species here!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180845211604.

Tags: birds, this, this right here, sosp, lisp, encapsulates everything about my last year, of obsessive birding, b/c there was a time i can remember, not that long ago, when i thought of these two birds, as hard to distinguish, and now it’s just, lol no.