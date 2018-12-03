justanoldfashiontumblog: Monday, December 3Dazzling Venus…

« lies: Favorite Characters: Sarah Grace Hart as Emily Dickinson…
Monday, December 3
Dazzling Venus continues to dominate the morning sky, but it has some impressive, if temporary, company today. A slender crescent Moon hangs 5° above the planet, and the two will make a splendid sight with naked eyes or through binoculars. Look more closely and you also should pick up 1st-magnitude Spica — Virgo the Maiden’s brightest star — 7° to the right of the pair.

