« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
megaraprynce: Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Couture. »

anthropocenesketchbook: Most of the bitterbrush on Panum Crater…

anthropocenesketchbook:

Most of the bitterbrush on Panum Crater was small and shrubby, but a few were much larger and older. #monobasin #panumcrater #bitterbrush #purshiatridentata #travelsketching #naturesketching
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq83BMbB9oz/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=1nz9vgbyhmpat

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180780713261.

Tags: fun fact: i have been to panum crater, it’s a cool spot, it takes longer to walk around the rim, than you’d think.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 8:58 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.