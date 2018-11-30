« Sign the petition: Stand up for a Green New Deal
snailkites:

todaysbird:

you: seagulls are evil winged rats >:(

me, who has seen the light and knows the peace the universe holds:

For those curious: Ross’s Gull (Rhodostethia rosea), a dove-sized gull that lives in a tiny area of the Arctic. Notice the pink wash on the belly.

fun fact: at the last bird class I did, which was on gulls, i put a ross's gull on the title slide, not because we were going to be talking about ross's gull, we weren't, but because i love them, i hope i see one one day.

