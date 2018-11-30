« Photo
snailkites: todaysbird: you: seagulls are evil winged rats >:( me, who has seen the light and… »

Sign the petition: Stand up for a Green New Deal

Sign the petition: Stand up for a Green New Deal

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180669489486.

Tags: politics.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 30th, 2018 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.