shipwreckedcomedy:

A sneak peek at our Poe Holiday Short!

Dear old Poe will be arriving back at Shipwrecked Comedy just in time for the holidays! We had our first day of shooting on our new project featuring Poe, Lenore, and Annabel this past week at the YouTube Space! The footage looks incredible and it was so fun to visit these old friends again. We did, however, realize that we needed to add another shoot day, so if you were on the fence about donating, please know we could really use your help! We want this short to be the best it can be, and in true Shipwrecked fashion, we can’t ever do anything small. Every little bit helps! Click here to see the list of perks and here to donate. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy these beautiful photos from our set photographer Mike Taing.

Help bring our Poe Holiday Short to life!