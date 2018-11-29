noaasanctuaries: Each year, members of the Chumash community…

« lemographie: North Cascades National Park | Laura Marshall

Each year, members of the Chumash community journey from the California mainland to Limuw, or Santa Cruz Island. 

Paddlers, or pullers, voyage using a tomol, a traditionally-built redwood plank canoe. It has a six-person crew, and unique abalone inlay designs. Along their way, the pullers travel through Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. They are supported by the sanctuary’s Research Vessel Shearwater, which sets course, hosts resting paddlers, and helps protect the tomol and its pullers from vessel traffic. 

(Photo: Robert Schwemmer/NOAA) 

[Image description: Tomol paddlers on the ocean at sunrise.]

