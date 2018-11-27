oneangryshot: oneangryshot: oneangryshot: oneangryshot: like i go on a lot of outraged rants when…

oneangryshot:

oneangryshot:

like i go on a lot of outraged rants when drunk but nothing compares to my outraged rants about how criminally underrated the b52s are

people always like ‘o lmao they’re the rock lobster guys right’ yeah yeah they are but rock lobster is lowkey a work of genius and so is love shack. their first two albums are masterpiece level idc what anyone says

52 miles west of venus – dreamy eerie beautiful

52 girls – garage rock guitar, kate and cindy singin about girls

give me back my man – my fave song of all time, raw emotion, cindy is the best vocalist ever

mesopotamia – produced by david byrne which, apparently, did not go well. great song though, not typical b52s

private idaho – a gay anthem (tbh which b52s song isn’t a gay anthem) this is an example of why ricky wilson is such a killer guitarist they weren’t quite the same after he died

dance this mess around – idk how cindy screaming why dont you dance with me im not no limburger gives me chills but it does i’m pretty sure it’s like… why don’t you dance with me i don’t smell like terrible smelling cheese so. fuck any music without a sense of humour i won’t accept it

the deadbeat club – one of the first songs i ever remember being emotional about as a kid idk i guess i knew i was a loser even then. i had a cassette tape of their time capsule best of album i remember the silver paper booklet so well

anyway idk why i’ve done this but. listen to the b52s fuck they’re the best. somehow both very much a product of their time while also being super ahead of their time. also all of them, gay