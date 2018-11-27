inthetags:

reblog this and put in the tags how you currently live (e.g. with your parents, alone…)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180550802141.

Tags: with my wife of 34 years, our adult son who’s in college, rory the dog, jessie the cat, one unnamed fish, an assortment of spiders, the occasional meal moth, termites in the roof i feel guilty about, several houseplants, some mold in the bathroom, a few microbes.