roxymoron101: elphaba-in-the-tardis: roxymoron101: elphaba-in-…

icecreampizzer:

…Realizing as I’m posting this: how I made all three in a span of a single afternoon, I have no idea. Anyways here’s an Evil!Lenore + awakened ghostly powers compilation.

It’s always been a nagging thought in my head, what if Lenore had spoopy powers ooo and would it be awesome if she was evil at the same time so here you go. I’ve also been imagining an Evil HG and Lenore showdown and a killer!Wellenore AU so! that’s been fun!