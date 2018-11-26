roxymoron101: elphaba-in-the-tardis: roxymoron101: elphaba-in-…
…Realizing as I’m posting this: how I made all three in a span of a single afternoon, I have no idea. Anyways here’s an Evil!Lenore + awakened ghostly powers compilation.
It’s always been a nagging thought in my head, what if Lenore had spoopy powers ooo and would it be awesome if she was evil at the same time so here you go. I’ve also been imagining an Evil HG and Lenore showdown and a killer!Wellenore AU so! that’s been fun!
Hey @amelia-friend wanna write another fic to break the fandom?
@amelia-friend and @elphaba-in-the-tardis
But seriously
NGL. I already have like 50 ideas for it and they’re all painful.
I’d say I’m sorry but you all know better at this point.
I’m ready for ALL the angst
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180521082461.
Tags: well, okay, i don't make the rules, i do make the rules, wellenore, all the wellenore, but this one is a good rule.