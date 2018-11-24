« berenshand: the most underrated moment in movie history is when darcy pretends to be jane so bingley…
oceanodroma: Not a great photo, but a pretty amazing bird. This…

oceanodroma:

Not a great photo, but a pretty amazing bird. This is a hybrid Red-breasted x Red-naped sapsucker in my backyard. You never know what migration (esp fall migration) will bring

#324

The Rrd-naked Sapsucker I was fortunate enough to see today wasn’t a hybrid, I don’t think, which is good for my county year list since a hybrid wouldn’t count.🙂

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, rnsa.

