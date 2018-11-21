« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
Mountain Chickadee (Poecile gambeli)Franklin Trail, 2018-11-20 »

Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)Franklin Trail, 2018-11-20

Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)

Franklin Trail, 2018-11-20

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180367589246.

Tags: birds, say's phoebe, franklin trail, saph, bad bird photo impressionism.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 at 9:47 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.