« roominthecastle: “Janet is evolving so much—and it’s hard and…
evermore-fashion:Alexander McQueen Resort 2019 Collection »

mostlythemarsh:Church and Victoria This looks like you could…

mostlythemarsh:

Church and Victoria

This looks like you could pick it up and shake it and it would start snowing again.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180362036936.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 at 6:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.