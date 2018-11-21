lilacsinthedooryard: Casper David Friedrich (Germany,…
Casper David Friedrich (Germany, 1774-1840)
Wanderer Above a Sea of Fog
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180354109120.
Tags: friedrich.
