« lilacsinthedooryard: Casper David Friedrich (Germany,…

Happy Thanksgiving, Lies! I am thankful that you are my friend!

Aw, thanks! Same here. :-)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180356333511.

Tags: kaiyves.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 at 2:17 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.