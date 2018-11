ornithoscelidaphiliac:

Canvasback ducks are lovely.

#321

Canvasbacks are hard to come by in Santa Barbara County. I’d chased after a few that were reported in the past few weeks without success, so it felt very satisfying to find four of them (a male and three females) at Jameson Lake today.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180264419386.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, canv.