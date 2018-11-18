lies:

I get to go back to Jameson Lake tomorrow. It’s the first time I’ll have been there since @quickthreebeers and I (and two other birders) were there for the Carpinteria Christmas count last January. At that time there were still some spots that were smoking from the Thomas Fire. I can’t wait to see how the birds are doing.

Some photos from the day…

Birding at Romero Saddle (the last place you can currently reach by car if you don’t have an in with someone) as we waited for our someone to arrive and lead us through the locked gate. Weird fact: After driving an hour to reach this point I can almost see my house down there.

Down near Alan’s compound at the lake, in a spot where many of the trees survived:

A short distance away, a hillside that didn’t fare so well, but is doing a good job of coming back:

Heading out to check out ducks on the lake:

It was a lot of fun, and it’s definitely coming back. The area where the north fork of Juncal Creek enters the lake, which is just around that point in the photo above where the debris boom reaches the opposite shore, was an eerie, silent expanse of ash in January. But now it’s birdy again, yay! We only had a few minutes there, but got the best bird of the trip in the process.

So, all told: A+ outing would recommend. 🙂👍

